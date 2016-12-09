Navy helicopter makes landing in Goa

Panaji, December 9An Indian Navy helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing after oil leakage was detected, officials said. All the persons aboard are safe.“A Naval Chetak Helicopter (CH 418) has carried out an emergency landing off Hotel Lalit, about 60 km south of Goa, due to engine oil leak. All safe. A team of ex Hansa despatched for assistance,” Indian Navy spokesperson said.

According to the Navy officials, the Chetak was on a routine sortie. The emergency landing was carried out as a precautionary measure.