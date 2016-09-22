Navy issues statement on Uran Alert, No person has been located or apprehended yet

Mumbai September 22: Navy issues statement on Uran Alert. No person has been located or apprehended yet, situation is being monoitored.

5 – 6 men were spotted in Pathan suits and appeared to be carrying weapons and backpacks.

Maharashtra home secretary said to News 18 that the state is well equipped to face any terrorist attack, so there is no need to panic.

So far we have not requested for NSG’s help.

High alert declared in all Indian armed forces stations. High alert across naval bases in Mumbai and across India.

