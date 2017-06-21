Mumbai,June21: Security personnel too are not untouched with the yoga fever that has engulfed the world today on the occasion of third International Yoga Day. A number of Navy officials, along with their families, performed yoga asanas atop INS Viraat, the world’s oldest aircraft carrier.

The mass event was held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The giant aircraft carrier was decommissioned in March this year, after it served in the defence force for 30 long years.

Referred to as ‘Mother’ in Western Navy, INS Viraat had been Indian Navy’s flagship since her inception.

She played major roles in Operation Jupiter, Sri Lankan Peace Keeping Operation, and numerous more.

In a similar manner, hundreds of security personnel performed yoga onboard INS Vikramaditya.