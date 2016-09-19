Nawaz Sharif in New York to flag Kashmir at UN

New York/Islamabad, Sep 19 : Pakistan is all geared to prominently raise the issue of alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President of ‘Azad Kashmir’ Masood Khan arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly session.

While Sharif is to address the UNGA, focusing on Kashmir, Khan is to address a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir being held at the UN headquarters on Monday.

Sharif is likely to devote a large part of his address to the UN General Assembly for “exposing Indian human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir”, said Dawn.

He will also urge the world body to intervene to enforce UN resolutions for a plebiscite in Kashmir.

President of ‘Azad Jammu and Kashmir’, Khan said he would apprise OIC Contact Group that “Indian administered Kashmir is passing through one of its worst crisis in history” – referring to the unrest in Kashmir valley that has seen 90 people killed in clashes.

Meanwhile, at the 17th Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit held in Margarita Island in Venezuela, Pakistan targetted India for “human rights violation” in Kashmir.

Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, addressing the NAM summit said there can be no peace in South Asia unless the Kashmir issue is resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Highlighting Pakistan’s campaign against terrorism and its “success” in tackling this menace, he mentioned that Pakistan is ready to share its counter terrorism experience with other NAM countries.

On Sunday, a hotline was set up by Islamabad between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, following the attack on an army base in Kashmir.

The hotline was set up on India’s request on Sunday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding that the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) was discussed during the telephone conversation, Geo news reported.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan has nothing to do with the Uri incident, adding that Pakistan only extended moral support to Kashmiris.

Suspected fidayeen attacked an army camp in Uri near the border with Pakistan on Sunday, killing 17 soldiers and injuring 30 others.

Four fidayeen — suicide bombers — were gunned down.