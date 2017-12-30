Nawaz Sharif is a liar, says Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan.

Peshawar/Pakistan, Dec 30: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has accused former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif of making false promises to the people of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for the merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

“Nawaz Sharif is a liar. I have never seen such a person in my whole life. He has forgotten all those promises he made with the people of Fata,” The Express Tribune quoted Asfandyar, as saying while addressing a party worker’s convention in PK-17, Charsadda on Friday.

He further accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government of ignoring the FATA and KP under the China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor (CPEC).

The ANP president said Fata and K-P had been ignored in the CPEC despite tall claims, adding, “Sharif promised me that only the people of Fata will have right over their resources but like his other promises, it has also been ignored.”

“At the behest of only two persons – Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achakzai – the PML-N government is delaying giving the people of Fata their basic rights,” he added.

Asfandyar also announced that his party will be contesting the general elections 2018 alone.

Earlier in October, Balochistan president of Awami National Party (ANP), Asghar Khan Achakzai, alleged the Pakistan Government of ignoring the province under the CPEC, saying the development process and all resources were being diverted towards Punjab.

He further alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was giving all of its attention to Punjab for the electoral benefit.

The CPEC project comprises a network of railways, roads and pipelines that would connect Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar in the province of Balochistan, with the Chinese city of Kashgar in landlocked Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The human rights activists have, time and again, spoken about and highlighted the growing atrocities of Pakistan on the indigenous people of Balochistan and deteriorating human rights situation as a result of the CPEC. (ANI)