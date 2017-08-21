‘Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President next month’

Lahore/Pakistan, August 21: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be appointed as the president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) next month.

The Dawn quoted sources, as saying, that Nawaz took Shahbaz into confidence regarding his appointment as the PML-N president, during a meeting that was held in the former’s Model Town residence in Lahore. The announcement of Shahbaz as the new PML-N president is likely to be made on September 7.

Sharif was disqualified after the Panamagate verdict last month from continuing as the prime minister of Pakistan and consequently as the head of the PML-N. Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir was appointed as the party’s interim president last week after the Election Commission of Pakistan had asked the PML-N to elect a new leader by August 25.

Citing election laws, the ECP had said that a person cannot serve as an office-bearer of a political entity if he/she has been disqualified to become a member of the Parliament. Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz would not have been able to contest the upcoming NA-120 by-polls if the party had failed to comply with the ECP’s order.

Many PML-N leaders are also in favour of Shahbaz being made the party president. (ANI)