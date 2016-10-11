Nawaz Sharif’s effigy to be burnt along with Ravan on Dussehra

Amritsar, October 11: With India-Pakistan tensions becoming more evident in the recent past especially after the surgical strike by the Indian Army, a group of locals in Amritsar have decided to express their displeasure by burning effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s along with Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad on Dussehra.

The effigy was spotted wrapped up in the Pakistan flag with Sharif’s photo affixed on top.

“The reason we have affixed Nawaz Sharif’s photo because the country shelters terrorism, it promotes them and exports them to other countries. I believe that this will convey a message to Pakistan, that if it doesn’t reign in terrorists, it will meet the same end like this effigy,” Cabinet Minister Anil Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, a poster by Shiv Sena was put up in Varanasi showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Lord Ram, Sharif as Ravan and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal as Meghnad.