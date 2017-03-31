Naxal attack in Odisha: Train services suspended.

Doikallu/Odisha, March 31: Train services cancelled in Odisha after a group of 30 Naxalites attacked a railway station in Odisha with explosives. The attack was on Friday protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Odisha.

12843 Puri-Ahmedabad Express is halted at Rayagada station, 22838 Ernakulam-Hatia Express is stopped at Bobbili station, 58530 Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger is detained at Jimidipeta, 58302 Koraput-Sambalpur Passenger is suspended en route, 58528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Express is halted at Gajapatinagaram, 18437 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express is stopped at Rayagada station and 17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express has also stopped en-route, reports The Hindu.

Reportedly, there were more than 30 Naxals in the group which attacked the Doikallu railway station in Odisha’s Rayagada district as a protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on April 15. The Naxals have carried out two explosions. Reportedly, they left posters against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state. BJP would hold its two-day national executive meeting in the Odisha capital from April 15, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also decided to attend. BJP president Amit Shah and senior leader L K Advani would also be attending the meet.

Eight police personnel were killed during last month in a Maoist attack on the security forces on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. In this incident, the Maoists targeted a vehicle on National Highway 26 between Visakhapatnam and Raipur. The tragic landmine blast occurred at Sunki, around 150 kilometres from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The policemen were assistant drivers, who were going for training from Koraput to Cuttack when the explosion took place which killed them.