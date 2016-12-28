Nayanthara bags female centric movie project by Eros

Chennai,Dec28:Actress Nayanthara has bagged one more female-centric projected, which will be produced by Eros International, one of the leading production houses of India.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by debutant Bharat Krishnamachari, who had earlier worked with Mysskin as a sound engineer, reports Sify. The Tamil film will be majorly shot in foreign countries.

As per the director, the movie will be shot in foreign locations like France, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland and Mongolia. Nayanthara will be seen in the role of a journalist and she travels many countries in search of her identity. Finally, she lands in Tamil Nadu to trace her family history.

The movie will also have a lot of action sequences, the website adds. The pre-production works are on and the makers have plans to start the shooting in March 2017. Apart from Nayanthara, Chezian and Sathish Kumar have been signed to handle cinematography and art direction departments. Other cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

As of now, Nayanthara has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty. Dass Ramasamy’s Dora, Minjur Gopi’s Aramm, Atharvaa-starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal and Chakri Toleti’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam are the movies which are centred around her characters, while Mohan Raja’s untitled film is a commercial entertainer.

The actress’ career graph has witnessed a steady growth for the past few years, thereby making her one of the biggest actresses of South films. Raja Rani, Arrambam, Bhaskar The Rascal, Thani Oruvan, Maya and Naanum Rowdydhaan are some of her successful films.

The credit for the success easily goes to her ability to choose right scripts one after another.