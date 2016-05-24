Nayanthara turns producer with a woman-centric film

Chennai, May 24 : Actress Nayanthara, who is currently busy with films in Tamil and Telugu, will don the producer’s hat with upcoming yet-untitled Tamil project, which will feature her in the role of a collector.

“It’s an out-and-out woman-centric project. Nayanthara was so excited when she heard the script that she decided to produce it under her own banner. She plays a district collector in the film, which will go on the floors in a couple of months,” a source told IANS.

The project will be helmed by Jagan, an erstwhile assistant of filmmaker A.R Murugadoss.

While the other details of the project are heavily guarded, it is learnt that Nayanthara will be essaying a very powerful character.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is busy shooting for a yet-untitled Tamil thriller and Telugu romantic comedy aceMaruthi”.