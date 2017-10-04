NBC TV presenter,carrying, gives out a giggle as water breaks during broadcast

Washington,Oct04:Natalie Pasquarella, of NBC’s News 4, let out a nervous giggle as the crew spoke about Twitter extending its character count.

She carried on the broadcast like a trooper and alerted her colleagues as soon as it ended. The show’s executive producer and others at 30 Rockefeller Plaza helped get her to a hospital where she met her husband. She gave birth to Jamin James Pastore following 13 hours of labor.

Natalie posted a photo on Twitter (ironically) and wrote: ‘A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full!’

‘He could just not wait to get here and meet Natalie and her husband. He arrived a bit early, weighing five pounds and six ounces.

