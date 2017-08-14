NBFC  shares of Capital first ,L&T Finance,and Cholamandalam perform well

NewDelhi,August14:When banking channel credit growth remains anaemic, the performance of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) is noteworthy. NBFCs remain notches ahead of the banks in terms of demonstrating strong growth. For an investor, while the ‘me-too’ model of pure-play housing finance companies (HFCs) may limit the scope for incremental growth, NBFCs outside of this basket could offer higher returns and diversified growth.

From this stand point, stocks such as Capital First, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance and L&T Finance offer uniqueness. Importantly, trading at 2.5 – 2.8x FY19 book, these stocks are still affordable compared to larger peers such as Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Capital First

Despite being a relatively new addition in the crowded NBFC space, it stands for the transformation undergone over the years. From largely a wholesale lender, Capital First now represents what Bajaj Finance is, but in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) lending side. With over half its loan book focused on secured MSME loans, Capital First has almost trebled the loan book from Rs 5,500 crore in FY13 to Rs 15,000 crore in FY17. Analysts at Edelweiss believe that assets under management (AUM) may annually compound by 25 – 27 per cent in FY17 – FY19 helped by expanding the footprint.

Capital First has diversified its loan book to cater to two-wheeler, consumer durables and even housing loans over the past four years. Strong management competency has helped it establish robust underwriting standards, however, as against one per cent gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio maintained in the past two years, FY18 could witness an increase due to tighter (shift to 90-day) NPA recognition norms—as seen in Q1FY18. Net interest margin (NIM) at about eight per cent implies superior profitability and with plans to reduce the dependence on bank loans for funding (58 per cent in FY17), profitability should further improve.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

Being one of the oldest NBFCs, Chola’s strategy of growing its loan book is its biggest strength. Over 70 per cent of Chola’s book is comprised of vehicle loans with light commercial (LCV) and medium utility vehicles accounting for a bulk of the loans. With equal presence across the country, 19 per cent market share in the LCV loans segment (which Chola has consistently maintained in the last five years), and strong underwriting skills, it has been able to maintain superior return ratios and NIMs of about eight per cent.

About 30 per cent of its loan book is comprised of housing loans (a segment Chola entered to beat the slowdown in commercial vehicles and rapidly expanded in FY11 – FY15), with over 80 per cent exposure to self-employed borrowers.

The financier has recently expanded to MSME and agricultural loans, which analysts at IIFL feel should help grow its loan book by 17 per cent by FY17 – FY20. While adoption of tighter loan provisioning standards has kept the gross NPA ratios on the higher side in the past few years, higher provisions haven’t eaten into its profitability.

L&T Finance

L&T Finance is a classic turnaround story. From being a jack of all trades, which ate into its profitability, the financier has identified eight products bucketed under three verticals to propel growth. These include housing, rural and wholesale finance, which account for 19 per cent, 15 per cent and 62 per cent respectively of L&T Finance’s loan book mix.

As achieving 18 – 20 per cent return on equity (ROE) by FY20 is the key objective, pruning down of its focus areas is clearly helping the company.

ROE has improved from about 9 per cent in FY14 to over 12 per cent in FY17. Among the three, rural finance (micro finance, two-wheeler and tractor loans) is the most profitable one with ROE of 22 per cent. As housing finance loan book is also getting seasoned, it should support the financier’s goal. Going ahead, analysts will monitor the performance of the lumpy wholesale book.

With L&T Finance concentrating on generating and sell-down of wholesale loans (comprised of renewables, structured finance, and thermal power), analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services feel it should help generate strong fee income and result in 15-16 per cent ROE by FY19.