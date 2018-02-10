NBSA fined Zee News 1 lakh, asked to display apology for calling poet Gauhar Raza ‘anti-national’

National Broadcasting standard authority rules again in favour of poet Gauhar Raza, against Zee news. Zee News had taken visuals of Raza reciting poems at a mushaira and had called the programme “Afzal premi gang ka mushaira (a poetry symposium of a gang of Afzal Guru admirers)”. The channel had broadcast the show multiple times starting March 9, 2016. By telecasting this show and portrayed Raza as “desh-virodhi shaayar (anti-national poet)” . And according to poet’s claim, Zee News interspersed visuals from the mushaira with slogans that were allegedly raised at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University in February last year.

NBSA rejected Zee News’s revision petition regarding Gauhar Raza Mushaira case now. Zee has been asked to display apology on 16.2.2018 at 9 pm. And deposit Rs 1 lakh within 7 days. Zee was asked to do the same earlier but they had gone into an appeal. The appeal stands rejected.

Renowned lawyer Vrinda Grover represented Guahar Raza.