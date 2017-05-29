NBW issued against Medha Patkar over absence in cross defamation cases

| By :

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar for failing to appear in cross defamation cases filed by her and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman V.K. Saxena.

In lieu of her absence, the court rejected her request for exemption from appearance through a counsel, who did not possess an authorisation letter from her, saying the grounds taken by her were 'not convincing' and 'do not inspire confidence of the court'.

Through a proxy counsel, Patkar while citing participation in a demonstration in a village in Madhya Pradesh claimed she could not get a confirmed train ticket to the national capital to appear in the defamation cases involving her and Saxena, who, as a President of the Ahmedabad-based NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties, were embroiled in the legal battle.

Saxena, the current Chairman of the KVIC, alleged that although he regularly attended the court sessions hearing the matter, Patkar failed to mark her presence on previous occasions as well, under the pretext of various reasons. (ANI)