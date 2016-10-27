NCC National Games : Punjab became champions

New Delhi, Oct 27 :  Punjab Directorate on Thursday became champions in the National Cadet Corp (NCC) National Games. Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre presented trophies to the winners at the closing ceremony at Delhi Cantonment.

Addressing the cadets Bhamre complimented the NCC for the impressive conduct of the National Games and acknowledged the significant role played by it in grooming future leaders.

Bhamre oversaw the march past, which was led by cadets mounted on their stallions carrying the National, Services and the NCC Flag symbolising “Unity and Discipline”.

The “Sarang Helicopter” aerobatic team of Indian Air Force also performed at the event.

The theme of the closing ceremony was “Vibrant India”.

Cadets from 17 NCC directorates presented a picture of aspirational India on their journey to becoming worthy empowered citizens with sound values.

