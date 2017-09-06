NCLAT to hear Vikram Bakshi’s plea on McDonald’s franchise pact tomorrow

September 6, 2017 | By :
NCLAT to hear Vikram Bakshi’s plea on McDonald’s franchise pact tomorrow. Photo:Twitter

New Delhi, September 6: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today refused any temporary relief to Vikram Bakshi on his plea that requested a stay on termination of franchise agreement by McDonald’s for 169 stores operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd’s.

Due to this, the 169 stores in North and East India remains oblivion as the license of Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd’s (CPRL) to operate finished on Tuesday. So, the 169 stores in the North and East India got closed today. Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd’s is a 50:50 Joint Venture between McDonald’s and its alienate partner Vikram Bakshi.

Due to the license of Mc Donald’s with Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd’s got over on Tuesday, so Vikram Bakshi moved an appeal before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). A single-member bench of  National Company Law Appellate Tribunal  said that “If all papers are in order then it would be listed tomorrow.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
McDonald’s shuts 80percent of its outlets in Delhi as hygiene conditions and politics take toll
Hungry Australian pilot lands chopper on the lawn of McDonald’s and gets himself some junk food
McDonald’s employees from multiple locations have filed 15 complaints against sexual harassment in the US
Top