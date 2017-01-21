NCP criticises Minister Vijay Goel for statements on Dangal actress Zaira Wasim

New Delhi, Jan. 21: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday criticised Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel, saying the latter should have abstained from making such an adverse statement for Dangal actress Zaira Wasim.

“Vijay Goel, being the union minister, should have abstained from making such a statement, calling this small child, who is not even major, a caged women,” NCP leader Majid Memon told ANI.

Memon further hailed Zahira’s performance in Dangal movie, adding that discouraging her was a disgraceful attempt.

“Zahira has performed so well at such a tender age that we see great potential in her. If she would be encouraged then she can certainly bring laurels for the country from all over the world. If such a person is being demoralised and discouraged by the people like ministers, it is very disgraceful and unfortunate,” he added.

After being embroiled into controversy over his tweet, Goel has clarified that his comments on the micro-blogging website was to support Zahira, who has been facing flak after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, adding that the people who are against his tweet are indirectly supporting the orthodox society and extremists.

“This is beyond my understanding as why is she against my tweet. Earlier, Mohammad Shami faced the ire of some extremists for posting picture with his wife and now Zahir Wasim was being targeted for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. I came to know that people are even protesting outside Zahira’s house in Srinagar,” Goel told ANI.

He further clarified his stand and said: “This shows that people want to keep their daughters inside the house and hide their talent. I just wanted to tell those orthodox people that society is changing and our daughters and sisters should get the opportunity to show their talent in arts, sports and other sectors and we should also encourage them,” he added.

The Sports Minister further asked people, who are expressing ire over his tweet as are they in support of the extremists who are protesting outside Zahira’s house.

Zaira and Goel yesterday engaged into a Twitter spat after the latter tweeted a picture of a woman in a hijab, from the ‘India Art Fest’ at Thyagraj Stadium comparing it with former.

The Minister captioned the image, which also featured the woman trapped in a cage, as, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Pinjara tod kar humari betiyaan badhne lagi hai aage. More power to our daughters!”

However, Goel’s tweet did not go down well with the young girl, who later put forward her thoughts boldly, saying that the story depicted through this painting was not relevant to her. (ANI)