NCP Kerala state president Uzhavoor Vijayan critically ill, on life support

Kochi/Kerala, July 22: The NCP state president Uzhavoor Vijayan was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and is presently on a life support system.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi from July 11th, due to heart and stomach related problems. According to sources, he is suffering from multiple organ failures.

As his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a ventilator.

Reportedly, Saseendran MLA and Peethambaran Master are there at the hospital.