NCP Kerala state president Uzhavoor Vijayan critically ill, on life support

July 22, 2017 | By :
NCP state president Uzhavoor Vijayan critically ill, on life support. Photo: Twitter

Kochi/Kerala, July 22: The NCP state president Uzhavoor Vijayan was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and is presently on a life support system.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi from July 11th, due to heart and stomach related problems. According to sources, he is suffering from multiple organ failures.

As his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a ventilator.

Reportedly, Saseendran MLA and Peethambaran Master are there at the hospital.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
In the midst of ‘political difficulties’; Congress hopeful to amicable solution to work out alliance with NCP 
Sadan scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 20.41 cr of Chhagan Bhujbal
Kerala Transport minister Thomas Chandy resigns
PM Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states
President Election: NCP Says it is a fight between ideologies, not persons
BSP chief Mayawati’s opposition is due to Kovind’s affiliation to RSS: NCP
Top