NCP welcomes U.S lawmaker’s move on bill to designate Pakistan ‘state sponsor of terrrorism’, says Uri episode exposed Islamabad

New Delhi, September 21: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday welcomed the move of two American lawmakers, who introduced a bill to designate Pakistan as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’, and said that after Uri attack it has conclusively been established that Islamabad has been indulging in direct and indirect method of destructive activities.

Memon told ANI that they are trying their level best to isolate Pakistan and identify it as a state indulging in terror activities.

“Well after Uri, I think it has conclusively been established that Pakistan is indulging in direct and indirect method of destructive activities at the border and within our country,” Memon said.

“The whole world is concerned about it and we certainly would welcome that if, such moves are taking place elsewhere in the world and particularly in the United States, where two Congressmen thought that they should get some official or authenticated version of Pakistan being a terrorist state,” he added.

Earlier during the day, in US, two influential lawmakers have introduced a bill in House of Representatives to designate Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism. The bill known as the Pakistan State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation Act has been moved by Republican Ted Poe and Democrat Dana Rohrabacher, who is a ranking member of the influential Congressional Committee on Terrorism.

Ted Poe, who is chairman of the House Subcommittee on Terrorism, said Pakistan is not only an untrustworthy ally but has also aided and abetted enemies of the US for years.

He said it is time that US stopped paying Pakistan for its betrayal and designate it a state sponsor of terrorism.

Poe said from harbouring Osama bin Laden to its relationship with the Haqqani network, there is more than enough evidence to determine whose side Pakistan is on in the War on Terror.

In the wee hours of Sunday, terrorists attacked the Army base of Uri. After a prolonged gunfight and explosions, 18 soldiers of the Army lost their lives while others were injured. While Pakistan is being nailed for this attack, an initial probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) suggests that it is too early to conclude the association the terrorists to any specific group.

