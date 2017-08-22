NDA cabinet reshuffle and expand as JD(U), AIADMK likely to be inducted into Modi cabinet

August 22, 2017 | By :
Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: BJP announces first phase candidate list for 70 constituencies.

New Delhi, August 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government would soon undergo a cabinet reshuffle cum expansion as members of Janata Dal (United) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) could be inducted into the cabinet, says media reports.

According to media reports, reshuffling and expansion of the cabinet would be made in the next few days, probably by 25th August. The rumours got fuelled further when BJP Chief Amit Shah went to meet several party leaders in the National Capital after cancelling his three day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Two crucial alliances have come together for the ruling BJP within this week. The JD(U) lead by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had decided, two days ago, to join the NDA during a party convention at Patna.

In order to present a united front, the rival factions of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) have merged on Monday.

Considering these alliances, NDA would gain the much needed majority mark in Rajya Sabha [13 AIADMK MPs and 10 JD(U) MPs] in passing the crucial bills, says media reports.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top