NDA cabinet reshuffle and expand as JD(U), AIADMK likely to be inducted into Modi cabinet

New Delhi, August 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government would soon undergo a cabinet reshuffle cum expansion as members of Janata Dal (United) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) could be inducted into the cabinet, says media reports.

According to media reports, reshuffling and expansion of the cabinet would be made in the next few days, probably by 25th August. The rumours got fuelled further when BJP Chief Amit Shah went to meet several party leaders in the National Capital after cancelling his three day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Two crucial alliances have come together for the ruling BJP within this week. The JD(U) lead by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had decided, two days ago, to join the NDA during a party convention at Patna.

In order to present a united front, the rival factions of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) have merged on Monday.

Considering these alliances, NDA would gain the much needed majority mark in Rajya Sabha [13 AIADMK MPs and 10 JD(U) MPs] in passing the crucial bills, says media reports.