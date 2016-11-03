NDTV India may be taken off air for a day for Pathankot coverage

New Delhi, Nov 03 : High-level panel recommends leading Hindi news channel be taken off air for a day on Pathankot attack coverage.

Earlier this year, the Information and Broadcasting ministry sent a show cause notice to Hindi news channel NDTV India over its coverage of the terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase which “prima facie” violated norms.

The ministry has decided to issue a show cause notice to the prominent news channel after it observed that sensitive information was broadcast by it even when the operation was still on and two of the terrorists were known to be alive.

It is learnt that during the telecast, the channel mentioned facilities like the fuel tank etc, which should have in any case been avoided when the operation was still on, officials said.

The I&B ministry has repeatedly asked for restraint by TV channels in their reporting of terror attacks especially when the operation is still on, they added.