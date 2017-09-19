Neck massage following haircut for a Delhi based man, Ajay Kumar, ends up in ventilator support all his life

New Delhi, September 19: Men’s saloon often compliments haircut with a neck and head massage. Ajay Kumar, a Delhi resident, didn’t imagine that his routine haircut would end up in severe pain through out his life.

Last month, Kumar went to have a haircut that followed with famous ‘neck cracking’ routine that make one feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Unfortunately, on that day, Kumar got damaged his phrenic nerves.

Phrenic nerves: They control the diaphragm, which in turn controls the breathing.

Kumar was rushed to Medanta – The Medicity hospital and was immediately put on mechanical ventilation. Dr Anand Jaiswal, director of respiratory and sleep medicine said, “he has been put on non-invasive ventilation for breathing support and may continue to be on it.”

“Kumar may need ventilator support all his life as phrenic nerves rarely regenerate spontaneously,” Doctor added.

As per media reports, Doctor cautions everyone against getting neck massages at saloons, “the neck massage and neck-crack that barbers ritually perform after a haircut can cause long-term damage to neck joints and surrounding tissues, muscles or nerves or even cause bilateral diaphragmatic paralysis like in this case.”