Need strong law to fight triple Talaq issue: AIMWPLB president Shaishta Amber

AIMWPLB

New Delhi, April 24: With numerous incidents of triple talaq coming to the fore, All India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board () president Shaishta Amber on Monday advocated that justice will not be prevailing until a strong law is made in this regard.Lambasting the Muslim Law Board for inaction, Amber said that men are misusing the triple talaq divorce system.

“Till the time people who are guilty are not punished, this social evil will not end. These people are misusing divorce. And the personal law has failed on all fronts. And until a law is made till then such incidents will keep on cropping up,” said Amber.

Amid the raging debate over triple talaq and the rights of Muslim women, another case of the age-old practice has emerged in Andhra Pradesh’s Hyderabad city.

A case was registered on March 16 in the Sanathnagar Police Station on the complaint of Sumaina Sharfi under Sections 420, 406, 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sumaina complained that Owais Talib, whom she married in 2015, messaged her ‘talaq talaq talaq’ on November 28 last year, signifying that their marriage had come to an end.

Yesterday, the reports of a national-level netball player Shumayala Javed from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh being divorced for giving birth to a girl child came up.

Shumayala Javed, a national level champion for seven times, hails from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. She was married to Azam Abbasi, a resident of Lucknow’s Gosaiganj area in 2014.

Thousands of Muslim women across the country have since formed pressure groups and spearheaded signature campaigns demanding the abolition of the practice.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claims Shariat upholds the validity of triple talaq – under which a Muslim husband can divorce his wife by merely pronouncing the word “talaq” three times.

Talaq or divorce can be obtained in either of two ways. Under ‘talaq-ul-sunnat’, there has to be a three-month period called ‘iddat’ between the pronouncement of talaq by a husband and a lawful separation. But ‘talaq-e-bidat’ authorises a man to do so in a single sitting.

The AIMPLB has issued appeals to all maulanas and imams of mosques to read out the code of conduct during Friday ‘namaz’ and emphasise on its implementation.

The board has made it clear it will not tolerate any interference in the Shariat laws and claimed that majority of the Muslims in the country do not want any change in their personal law. (ANI)