Need to boycott Pak completely: Shiv Sena

Mumbai/Maharashtra, March 21: Showing critical concern over the recent event where two Indian Sufi clerics had disappeared in Pakistan, the Shiv Sena said the Indians and Muslims in the country, in particular, should isolate Islamabad completely.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told that this issue should be deeply investigated.

“I have always been saying that India should not keep any connection with Pakistan. Their artists, their cricket team, and others from Pakistan should not be permitted to visit India. Moreover, Indians should not go there,” Raut told ANI.

“Why did they (clerics) go there when they know what kind of relations both countries share? If you are a true Indian then you should be outraged with Pakistan,” he added while affirming that the Muslims in India must up the ante against Pakistan.

The Shiv Sena leader’s statement came a day after two Indian clerics, who went missing in Pakistan returned home.

Syed Asif Nizami, the head priest of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami were welcomed at the Delhi airport yesterday by their family and a group of well-wishers.

The twosome had gone to Lahore on March 8 but went missing mid last week following which India took up the issue with Islamabad.

The two clerics also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday. (ANI)