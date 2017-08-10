NEET 2017: Supreme Court knocks CBSE for setting different questions in regional papers.

New Delhi, August 10: The Supreme Court has pulled by the CBSE for making different questions for the students who attempted the NEET 2017 exams in the regional languages. The court also directed the Centre to file an affidavit which stated that the NEET exams would have same questions in future from 2018 onwards.

The court declared that different set of question papers were set for papers in regional languages. The court also noticed that the only purpose of NEET was to have a common examination. There should be consistency and the questions should be same. The set of questions for Hindi, English and other regional languages should not be different.

The court also ordered that in future it should not happen. the affidavit stated that from 2018 onwards, the identical questions would be setup in the question papers regardless of the language and would be filed by the CBSE and Centre during the next date of hearing.

Separate petitions were filed at the Madras and Gujarat High Courts where candidates required the cancellation of the NEET 2017 as the Gujarati and Tamil medium paper was tougher than the English and Hindi medium. The Madras High Court on May 24 had waited for any proceedings on NEET result.

Due to the pressure of the result and the starting of the counselling sessions, the apex court stayed the Madras High Court order. Around 12 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET 2017 exam in languages such as English, Hindi and others. The NEET was made compulsory for admission in the MBBS and the BDS courses across India from 2016.