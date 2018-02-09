NEET 2018 dates announced: Here’s all you need to know

New Delhi, February 09: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test on Thursday. The NEET examinations 2018 for MBBS and BDS courses will be held on May 6 and the online submission of application forms has begun.

According to the admission notice, Candidates can register online until March 9 till 11.50 pm. The last date for successful payment of fee online is March 10 till 11.50 PM.

The candidates will have to enter their AADHAAR number, name, date of birth & gender while filling the application. Aadhaar number is mandatory for all except those from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.

The candidates are advised to ensure that their AADHAAR card has correct details of their name, date of birth & gender as per school and if there is some mismatch in these details, the candidates will not be able to fill up the form.

A candidate must have completed the age of 17 at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before December 31, 2018, that is the year of his/ her admission to the first year of MBBS/ BDS course, according to the eligibility criteria.

Students who have passed subjects physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology and English and obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/ biotechnology will be eligible to apply.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC category who have obtained 40 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and biology/ biotechnology have taken together will be eligible.

The test includes one paper containing 180 objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and

Biology (Botany & Zoology).

Candidates can apply only online through the Board website www.cbseneet.nic.in

Here is the link to NEET admission notice: