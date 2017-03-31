NEET Exam 2017: Candidates above 25 yrs could write exam this year

New Delhi, March 31: The age limit for candidates to appear for NEET examination has been relaxed and thus candidates above 25 years also could appear for the exam this year. On Friday, the Supreme court has declared this relaxation given to the age limit for NEET candidates.

The last date of filling up the forms till has also been extended to April 5 by the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra. The court said that the age limit can be fixed to 25 from the next academic year onwards. The CBSE had fixed the age limit as 25 years for the candidates.

The court has declared the relaxation on the age of candidates while hearing a plea challenging the age limit decided by the CBSE for candidates appearing for NEET 2017 examination.

The NEET or the National Eligibility and Entrance Test is an entrance examination system followed in India. It is intended for students who aspire to study any graduate medical course (MBBS/ dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD/MS) in government or private medical colleges in India. NEET-UG (Undergraduate), for MBBS and BDS courses, are conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). NEET-UG replaced the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) and all individual MBBS exams conducted by states in 2013. However, many colleges and institutes had taken a stay order and conducted private examinations for admission to their MBBS and BDS courses.