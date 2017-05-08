NEET Exam: Female students insulted after examining them after removing clothes and even underwears.

New Delhi, May 8: The students who appeared for the NEET exam today has complained that they were insulted by examining them after removing clothes and even underwears. The shocking incident happened in Kannur in Kerala. The complainant alleged that she was examined by removing her underwear in the name of instruction on the dress code for entering the examination hall. Most of the complaints are from those who had to write their exams in certain private schools in Kannur.

The students were mentally harassed after they were examined in such a dishonourable way. In most of the exam centres, the students entered the hall crying after being harassed. However, the authorities justify themselves that they have taken action only as part of the security arrangements.

The girl said that it was asked in the application form that whether the dress code is needed or not, where she marked no. But when she arrived at the school in the morning, the situation changed. Outside the examination hall, the students were made to change their entire dress. When the beep sound came out from the metal detector, the girl was examined by removing clothes, including underwears.

The student who came out after writing the exam has revealed this to the media. The mother of a student said that the students appearing for the exam are 18 and 19 years old. She added that her daughter had returned soon after she entered the exam hall. She said her daughter said that the examination authorities had forced her to remove her underwear.

Reportedly, a girl had to remove her underwear and had to give the underwear back to her mother, as she was not allowed to wear it and write the exam due to the presence of metallic hook on it.

Another student was humiliated for wearing jeans. The authorities demanded that the pockets and metal buttons to be removed. The girl’s father had to travel 3 km to make open a shop and buy new clothes for her, to make her write the exam.

A Muslim student had come for the examination with six pairs of clothes as there were strict rules. But they were not satisfied with any of the dresses brought by the student. Her father complains that the sleeve of her cloth was removed and then only she was allowed to enter the exam hall. The NEET exam for Medical Dental Admission was conducted on Sunday. Over 11 lakh students have appeared for the exam in 104 cities across the country.