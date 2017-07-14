Kerala NEET Exam results declared: Where to check the NEET rank list?

New Delhi, July 14: The results of Kerala NEET exams are declared on Friday. The Commissionarate of Entrance Examinations of Kerala published the State rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions. According to the NEET results, 45,363 students are eligible for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Kerala State Medical Rank – 1 holder Deric Joseph scored 691 marks in the entrance exam and was ranked 6th in the overall NEET result.

There are around 4,000 MBBS & 2,000 BDS seats in the institutions of Kerala.

Where to check the NEET rank list?

Students can check their NEET rank list/ merit list on cee.kerala.gov.in. The names of candidates who cleared the exam along with the State rank awarded to him/ her is displayed on the website.

Step 1: Visit cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘KEAM 2017 – Candidate Portal’

Step 3: Click on ‘Kerala State Merit List (Medical and Allied Courses) – NEET 2017’

Step 4: Enter Your NEET Rank to get details

Step5: Download and take a print out for further reference

The counselling process for All India quota seats are being done by Medical Council Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. A total of 15 medical and dental colleges will be participating in the all India NEET counselling.

The CEE will conduct a Centralized Allotment Process (CAP) for admissions to following courses:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery )BSMS)

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Science-Agriculture – B.Sc. (Hons.) Agri.

Bachelor of Science – Forestry – B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry

Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.)

Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.)