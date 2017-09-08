NEET exam: SC directs Tamil Nadu government to ensure no agitation take place

New Delhi, September 8: The Supreme Court today ordered the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that no agitation must take place in the state over the National Eligibility and Entrance test examination issue. The court directed that if anybody is involved in any kind of activity that would hinder normal life of citizens in the state would be booked under the appropriate law. The Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the direction observing that the National Eligibility and Entrance test examination was already upheld by the court.

The bench comprising of judges A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that “As a temporary measure, it is ordered that it must be the responsibility of the the chief secretary and principal secretary of Tamil Nadu that no agitation must take place related to the NEET examination.

A notice was issued to the Tamil Nadu government by the court in order to maintain law and order situation and ensure that no agitation, strike or protest by political parties or individuals must take place against the NEET examination. The bench would now hear the matter on September 18.