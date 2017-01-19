Neetu Singh says she has been Rishi Kapoor’s best partner on and off screen

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Terming her life with husband Rishi Kapoor ‘fulfilling’, yesteryear actress Neetu Singh says she has been Rishi’s best partner on and off screen.

Admitting that her husband is a ‘difficult’ man – loud, gregarious, prone to wound with words and stifflingly possessive, Neetu says that his good qualities far outnumber his annoying habits.

In an afterword to Rishi Kapoor ‘s autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla :Rishi Kapoor uncensored’, Neetu writes, ‘it has been a fulfilling life with Rishi, as a co-star and as a wife.

Other lead actresses like Dimple Kapadia and Tina Munim may have paired well with him on screen, with some amount of success.

But I can safely say that I have been Rishi’s best partner – on and off screen.

‘ Neetu says, ‘ Is Rishi Kapoor a grouch ? Guilty as charged.

Is he loud, gregarious, prone to wound with words.

Check all three please, Is he suspicious of people, stifflingly possessive, difficult to live with.

You seem to know my husband well.

Is he generous with gifts? Not really.

Does he sulk ? Do we fight ? Have I ever thought of leaving him ? Yes, yes, yes.

I have entertained the thought of walking away every single day of our life together.

‘ At the same time, however, she said she could not imagine herself living with anyone other than Rishi.

‘So why am I still Ms Rishi Kapoor, 37 years after saying ‘I do’? Because 37 years is a long time.

And I cannot, would not, live with any other.

Because once you get to know my husband, he is the most straightforward man there is.

Because I truly believe that I couldn’t have asked for a better man, on indeed a better life, than what I have had with him.

Because his good qualities far outnumber his annoying habits.

Because this list of ‘because ‘ only gets longer,” she added.

Seeking to dispel the common notion of her being a ‘bechari’? Neetu said, ‘Do I look like a ‘bechari ‘? It certainly seems a common refrain when people speak of me and of the perceived ‘sacrifices’, I have made as Ms Rishi Kapoor.

The truth is that my life has played out exactly the way I wanted it to; and sacrifices were neither made nor required.

