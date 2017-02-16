Nehru College of Engineering to open after 40 day stir

February 16, 2017 | By :
Nehru College of Engineering to open after 40 day stir

Pampadi, Feb 16:The Nehru College of Engineering in Pambadi, which has remained closed following an agitation in connection with the death of student Jishnu Pranoy, will reopen on Friday. The decision to end the 40-day agitation was taken at a meeting convened by District Collector A. Kausigan with representatives of students, teachers, and college authorities here on Wednesday.

The students agreed to end their agitation as the authorities promised to find a solution to their demands. The police will intensify efforts to arrest the five accused in the Jishnu case, including college chairman Krishnadas, and take action if the college authorities resort to inhuman punishment against the students. The management should not intervene in academic procedures, the meeting resolved. The first accused, Krishnadas, will be removed as college chairman

Tags: , ,
Related News
Nurses in Kerala to go on indefinite stir from July 17
Central government has decided to open passport service centres in all the 800 district head post offices across the country within 2 years. 
NGT sought response from IHBAS on plea alleging Delhi hospital recklessly handling bio-medical waste and burning it in the open
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s government to open “Annapurna Bhojanalayas with full meals at Rs5
Motorbike trio flee with Rs26 lakh of ATM money after cops leave door of ATM van open in Delhi
Pope Francis open to ‘married’ Catholic men becoming priests?
Top