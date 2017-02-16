Nehru College of Engineering to open after 40 day stir

Pampadi, Feb 16:The Nehru College of Engineering in Pambadi, which has remained closed following an agitation in connection with the death of student Jishnu Pranoy, will reopen on Friday. The decision to end the 40-day agitation was taken at a meeting convened by District Collector A. Kausigan with representatives of students, teachers, and college authorities here on Wednesday.

The students agreed to end their agitation as the authorities promised to find a solution to their demands. The police will intensify efforts to arrest the five accused in the Jishnu case, including college chairman Krishnadas, and take action if the college authorities resort to inhuman punishment against the students. The management should not intervene in academic procedures, the meeting resolved. The first accused, Krishnadas, will be removed as college chairman