Saina Nehwal beats Ratchnok to enter Indonesia Masters final

Jakarta, Jan 27 : Rio Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal is just a step away from clinching her fourth Indonesia Open crown as the Indian defeated former world champion Ratchnok Intanon in straight games in the women’s singles semi-finals here on Sunday.

Former world No. one Nehwal thrashed Thailand’s Intanon 21-19, 21-19 in just 49 minutes.

Nehwal now has a 9-5 head-to-head record against fourth-seeded Intanon.

The 27-year-old had earlier defeated compatriot P.V. Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 in quarter-final clash.

Saina, who has entered the final of an international competition after a year following her Malaysia Masters win last year, will next play world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei or He Bingjiao of China in the title clash on Sunday. (ANI)