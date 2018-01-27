Saina Nehwal beats Ratchnok to enter Indonesia Masters final

January 27, 2018 | By :

Jakarta, Jan 27 : Rio Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal is just a step away from clinching her fourth Indonesia Open crown as the Indian defeated former world champion Ratchnok Intanon in straight games in the women’s singles semi-finals here on Sunday.

Former world No. one Nehwal thrashed Thailand’s Intanon 21-19, 21-19 in just 49 minutes.

Nehwal now has a 9-5 head-to-head record against fourth-seeded Intanon.

The 27-year-old had earlier defeated compatriot P.V. Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 in quarter-final clash.

Saina, who has entered the final of an international competition after a year following her Malaysia Masters win last year, will next play world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei or He Bingjiao of China in the title clash on Sunday. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
PV Sindhu disappointed as she had to settle with silver medal at World Badminton Championships
PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind praises PV Sindhu after Epic World Championship final
Indian badminton players HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth swiftly entered into quarter-finals of men’s singles at the Indonesia Open
akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal Got Warnings from Maoists; Asking Them To Stand Against Police Atrocities
BAI anounnces that Saina Nehwal will represent India in all the three tournaments while PV Sindhu rested for the Thailand Open
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal losing their quarter-final matches of England Open Badminton Championships
Top