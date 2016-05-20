Nehwal and co. settle with bronze in Uber Cup

Jiangsu, May 20: Saina Nehwal-led Indian women’s team had to settle with the bronze medal in the Uber Cup after going down 0-3 against China, who appeared to be at their menacing best in the semifinals.

Nehwal failed to capitalize on her second-game win and ended up with a 15-21, 21-12, 17-21 defeat against Li Xuerui in the opening match of the semi-final contest that lasted for one hour and four minutes.

P.V. Sindhu, who had not lost a single match in the tournament, could not manage to produce the similar kind of performance as she had displayed in the previous matches and went on to suffer a 13-21, 21-23 defeat against21-13, 23-21.

After winning the first two matches, China needed just one more win to storm into the finals. The Chinese pair of Tian Qing and Zhao Yunlei did not miss the chance and eased past Indian pair of Jwala Gutta and Sikki Reddy 21-6, 21-6.

India will play two more inconsequential matches against China later today.