Saina Nehwal loses Indonesia Masters final to Tzu Ying

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 28: Rio Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was defeated by world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games in the title clash of the Indonesia Masters here on Sunday.

Ying beat Nehwal 21-9, 21-13 in just 27 minutes to become the first player from her country to win the Indonesia Masters title.

Nehwal did not start on an ideal note as she made some unforced errors to give the lead to the Chinese Taipei shuttler in the beginning of the game itself.

The Indian was trailing Ying 3-11 at the first break to not make a comeback again. She lost the first set 9-21.

The reigning world No. 1 led the second game with a six-point advantage and finished on 11-5 at the break and claimed the title by winning the second game 21-13.

It was World championship bronze medallist Nehwal’s first final in over a year following her Malaysia Masters win last year, but she could not break her six-match losing streak against Chinese Taipei’s Ying to win her fourth Indonesia Masters.