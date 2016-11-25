Neil Prakash, Australia’s most wanted jihadist, arrested?

Canberra, Nov 25: Neil Prakash, Australia’s most senior ISIS recruiter, has been arrested in the Middle East, a media report said today, months after the US and Australia said he was killed in an American air strike in Iraq this year.

The New York Times reported that Prakash had been arrested in an unnamed Middle Eastern country.

The 25-year-old, who has gone by the name Abu Khaled al- Cambodi since joining ISIS in 2013, was thought to have been killed in an American air strike in Iraq in July.

Prakash, who was of Fijian and Cambodian descent, has been a prominent member of Islamic State in Iraq, and has sought to recruit Australians to carry out attacks.

Quoting a senior American official, the Times said that US forces targeted Prakash earlier this year. Though he was wounded, he survived. “In the last few weeks, however, a Middle Eastern government arrested Mr. Prakash,” another senior American military official was quoted as saying.

Prakash handed himself to Turkish authorities several weeks ago, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.