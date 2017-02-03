‘Nenu Local’ and Kanupapa to release today

Hyderabad, Feb3:Two films are releasing today and one of it is a straight film ‘Nenu Local’ and the other one is the Telugu dubbed version of Malayalam hit Oppam.

Nani who has hit a purple patch in his career with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is hoping to continue his fine form with Nenu Local.

Produced by Dil Raju, who has tasted a massive blockbuster with Shatamanam Bhavati, this film is riding on high expectations.

Trinadha Rao’s debut Cinema Chupista Maava was a big hit with the masses. He is hoping to repeat the feat with Nenu Local. DSP’s music, talented Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, colorful promos, Nenu Local got everything in its favor.

Mohan Lal’s Oppam is releasing in Telugu as Kanupapa. Lal played a blind man in this thriller that clicked at the Kerala box office.

Buyers of Kanupapa will be hoping that Mohan Lal will pull off another hit like Manyam Puli again. These films will set the tone for February that has some interesting and notable films lined up for release.