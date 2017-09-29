Nepal finds its goddess Kumari

Kathmandu,Sept29:A THREE-year-old girl was made the new living goddess of Nepal’s capital city, as Hindu priests rejoiced: “We have found our new Kumari”.

Wearing a red dress, Trishna Shakya was carried by her father from her home to a religious ceremony in the ancient Durbar Square in Kathmandu.

SPLASH NEWS 6 Trishna Shakya was carried in a religious ceremony to a temple palace in the heart of the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu

AFP OR LICENSORS 6 The three-year-old will live there until she hits puberty

She will live in a temple palace in the heart of the Nepalese capital under the care of specially-appointed guardians.

Shakya was flanked by her family and barefoot men in red tunics on the short walk, the last time she will be seen in public without the elaborate makeup of the Kumari, or living goddess, until puberty.

Her father Bijaya Ratna Shakya said: “I have mixed feelings. My daughter has become the Kumari and it is a good thing. But there is also sadness because she will be separated from us.”

Shakya leaves behind a twin brother, Krishna, who cried as his sister was taken from the family home.

As the Kumari, Shakya is considered the embodiment of the Hindu goddess Taleju and will only be allowed to leave the temple 13 times a year on special feast days.

At midnight, Hindu priests will perform an animal sacrifice, which the new Kumari will attend as part of her initiation as a “living goddess”.

REUTERS 6 The young child was among four finalists from the Shakya clan vying for the position of living goddess, called ‘Kumari’

Historically, 108 buffalo, goats, chickens, ducks and eggs were slaughtered as part of the ritual — a number considered auspicious in Hinduism — but the number has been scaled back under pressure from animal rights activists.

The tradition of the Kumari, meaning princess in Sanskrit, comes from the Newar community indigenous to the Kathmandu Valley.

It blends elements of Hinduism and Buddhism and the most important Kumaris represent each of the three former royal kingdoms of the valley: Kathmandu, Patan and Bhaktapur.

The practice was once closely linked to the royal family, but has continued despite the end of Nepal’s Hindu monarchy in 2008.

AFP OR LICENSORS 6 Her father Bijaya Ratna Shakya says he will be sad to be separated from his daughter

AFP OR LICENSORS 6 She was dressed in a red dress and covered with flower garlands

Selection criteria for aspiring Kumaris is strict and includes a number of specific physical attributes such as an unblemished body, a chest like a lion and thighs like a deer.

Even if a girl fulfils all the physical requirements, she must then prove her bravery by not crying at the sight of a sacrificed buffalo.

The tradition has drawn criticism from child rights activists who say the Kumaris are denied a childhood and their isolation from society hinders their education and development.

AFP OR LICENSORS 6 She can only leave the palace for 13 days a year

In 2008, Nepal’s Supreme Court ruled the living goddesses should be educated and they are now taught inside the palace where they live and are allowed to sit their exams there.

Many former Kumaris have spoken about the struggles they face reintegrating into society after they are dethroned.

The outgoing Kumari, Matine Shakya, 12, left the temple-palace via a side door shortly after the younger girl arrived to take the throne.

Matine still wore the red Kumari makeup, which includes a ‘third-eye’ painted on her forehead, and the ornate robes of the goddess.

The 12-year-old was carried on a sedan chair back to her family’s home, which she left aged three in 2008 when she was anointed as the Kumari.