Nepali Hindu women celebrate Madhav Narayan festival

Kathmandu, Feb1:The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity.

Nepalese Hindu women get ready to take holy dip at the Bagmati River during Madhav Narayan festival before they start a month long fast.

Nepalese Hindu women stand to fill their vessels with the Bagmati River water to offer prayers at Madhav Narayan festival.

A Nepalese Hindu woman adjusts her hair as she waits to offer prayers during Madhav Narayan festival in Kathmandu in Nepal