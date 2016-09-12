Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to visit India from September 15 to 18

New Delhi, Sep 12: Nepal’s new prime minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, will embark on a three-day official visit to India starting Thursday.

This will be Prachanda’s first foreign visit after assuming office earlier this month. Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who was on a visit to India as Prachanda’s special envoy, had discussed the visit with Indian.

Nidhi had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest developments in Nepal. Modi said India was fully committed to supporting the government and people of Nepal in post-earthquake reconstruction.

He reiterated India’s commitment to strengthen the traditional bonds between India and Nepal. There are reports that China is upset that New Delhi, and not Beijing, is the first world capital Prachanda is visiting. The visit is possibly the most important of the month.

