Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba thanks PM Modi for pledging Rs. 25 crore for flood relief

Kathmandu/Nepal, August 19: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his generous assistance of Rs. 50 crore to deal with the situation created by floods in his country.

“Also my sincere gratitude for Shri @narendramodi jee for his generous pledge of INR 250 million in cash and in-kind for flood relief,” Deuba tweeted.

Prime Minister Deuba said he felt honored to have received a telephone call from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I feel honoured to have received a telephone call from India’s PM Shri @narendramodi jee today,” Deuba tweeted.

He also thanked his Indian counterpart for conveying condolences at the loss of lives in Nepal due to floods caused by incessant rains across the country.

“My sincere thanks to Shri @narendramodi jee for his deepest condolences and sympathies to #floods victims and survivors in #Nepal.”

Prime Minister Modi on Friday made a telephonic call to his Nepali counterpart and assured all possible assistance from India to deal with the situation created by floods.

Widespread flooding and landslides in Nepal have killed 120 people and nearly 35 people are missing. Over six million people have been affected by the incessant rains across the country. (ANI)