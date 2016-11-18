Nepalese man Thaneswar Guragai claims 14th Guinness Record title

November 18, 2016 | By :

KATHMANDU: A young athlete, Thaneswar Guragai, who already has 13 world records to his name, claimed another title of “spinning three basketballs simultaneously for the longest time.”

On the occasion of the Guinness World Records Day today, Guragai demonstrated his control over basketballs, one each on the finger of his both hands and one on the tip of a toothbrush held in his mouth, for 12 seconds.

The 26-year-old has beaten the previous record of seven seconds held by Thomas Connor of the USA.

The demonstration was held in the presence of the media at Sherpa Khangri Outdoor in Panipokhari.

A successful Thaneswar shared that he felt very proud to bring one more Guinness titles for the country.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Man wielding a knife shot dead in Brussels
Dalit girl allegedly forced by man to lift her excreta with hands outside her school at Gudhora in MP
Man starts shooting at LA Chinese consulate, then kills himself
Man arrested for raping a mentally challenged girl in Srinagar
55-year-old man working at the state-run Travancore Titanium Products Limited was killed after a supporting structure of a raw material silo collapse at its neutralisation plant
Sahar police arrested a 25-year-old man carrying a pistol bullet in his luggage
Top