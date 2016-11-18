Nepalese man Thaneswar Guragai claims 14th Guinness Record title

KATHMANDU: A young athlete, Thaneswar Guragai, who already has 13 world records to his name, claimed another title of “spinning three basketballs simultaneously for the longest time.”

On the occasion of the Guinness World Records Day today, Guragai demonstrated his control over basketballs, one each on the finger of his both hands and one on the tip of a toothbrush held in his mouth, for 12 seconds.

The 26-year-old has beaten the previous record of seven seconds held by Thomas Connor of the USA.

The demonstration was held in the presence of the media at Sherpa Khangri Outdoor in Panipokhari.

A successful Thaneswar shared that he felt very proud to bring one more Guinness titles for the country.