Nepali Congress leader Shashank Koirala admitted to hospital in critical state

Kathmandu, July 6 : Nepali Congress General Secretary Shashank Koirala’s has been admitted to Chabahil town’s Om Hospital in a critical state.

A statement issued by Om Hospital, where Koirala was admitted last night with abdominal discomfort, cough and shortness of breath said the leader’s health condition is critical, reports the Kathmandu Post.

He has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Medical reports confirmed pneumonia in Koirala’s left lung.

Senior leaders, including Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba reached hospital to take stock of Koirala’s health condition.

Deuba even proposed Koirala be flown to New Delhi in an air ambulance.

However, doctors declined Deuba’s proposal saying that Koirala’s health condition was not stable enough for him to be flown to Delhi. (ANI)