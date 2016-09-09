Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat to visit India on Sunday

Kathmandu, September 9: Ahead of the state visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to India, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat will travel to New Delhi on Sunday to lay the ground for the visit.

Prime Minister Prachanda is embarking on a four-day state visit to India from September 15 during which he will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The two Prime Ministers will meet in Hyderabad House on September 16 for a one-on-one meeting followed by the signing of several agreements.

Prachanda will pay a courtesy call on Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and meet other senior Indian politicians during his visit.

Mahat will hold talks with senior Indian officials, including his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and others, and will discuss about the preparations and agenda of the prime ministerial visit.

This will be Mahat’s first foreign visit after assuming office. Mahat will return home on Tuesday.

“I will meet some other ministers with whom I need to discuss some projects and areas of cooperation that we are working with India,” Mahat said.

After apprising the PM about the Indian “tone” about the forthcoming visit, the final agenda of the visit will be finalised.

Similarly, Prime Minister Prachanda said on Friday that his India visit would focus on strengthening bilateral ties as well as making balanced and friendly relations with India.