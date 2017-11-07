Nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Masood Azhar killed in Pulwama, seizes M4 Carbine rifle

Pulwama/Jammu and Kashmir, November 7: Nephew of Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of the UN-designated terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in an encounter in Pulwama on Tuesday. Certain arms and modern weapons were also seized in the encounter.

Major General BS Raju clarified that the weapon seized in Pulwama Encounter includes M4 Carbine.

The Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday, “doesn’t matter if he is Masood Azhar’s nephew or anyone else, we aim at neutralizing all terrorists no matter where they belong.”

“This makes it clear that terrorists are getting support from across the border”, added Army Chief Bipin Rawat over the recovery of M4 rifle from terrorists.

Vinay Kumar, CRPF Commandant said, “Militants were holed up in 2 houses. All 3 were Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, among them 2 were from Pakistan. 1 Army man lost his life while two others injured.

Meanwhile, Muneer Khan, IGP Kashmir opined, “It was an excellent operation, nicely coordinated between police, Army and the CRPF.”

“First time they owned a Pak terrorist, that he is the nephew of Masood Azhar. We will ask them to collect body because they owned it, Muneer Khan, IGP Kashmir added.

