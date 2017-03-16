Nephew and uncle on cops lookout after trying to sexually assault nephew’s wife in Hyderabad

CHARMINAR, March16: Days after an NRI was arrested by south zone police on the charges of forcing her wife to have ‘unnatural sex’ with his friend , the Santoshnagar Police have launched a manhunt for a man and his uncle for allegedly forcing his wife to have physical relations with the latter and assaulting her. Cops said that Muzammil Muneer (35), a resident of Chanchalguda in the Old City, married the 22-year old victim on September 2016.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, a few days after the marriage, Muneer, failed to have conjugal relations and allegedly began to force the victim to enter into relationship with his paternal uncle Mubeenuddin so that she could conveive.

Taking advantage of situation, the uncle of groom allegedly sexually assaulted her and tried to disrobe her. In the complaint, the woman also alleged that her husband and in-laws were also harassing her by demanding additional dowry.

The victim managed to escape from her in-laws’ house and approached the Santohsnagar police and narrated the facts. The police immediately registered a case under IPC sections 354 A&B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe and sexual assault) and 498-A (dowry harassemnent) against Muzammil and his uncle Mubeenuddin.

The duo fled from their respective houses after cops went to apprehend them. “We are on look out for the husband and his paternal uncle. The managed to flee when we went to arrest them. The investigation is on and they will be apprehended soon. We are leaving no stone unturned to get them,” said Santohsnagar sub-inspector K Ravi.