Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13: Under fire over nepotism charges, Kerala’s industries minister and CPM heavyweight E P Jayarajan has offered to step down. He conveyed his willingness after meeting the CPM’s Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan this morning.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau are scheduled to take a call on a quick verification of the charges against the minister today. Sources said Vigilance has almost made a decision to subject Jayarajan to a probe.

The CPM state Secretariat is scheduled to meet tomorrow and is expected to take a final call on the action to be taken against the minister. While there are reports that the senior leader will face censure from the party, a clamour has gone up for his resignation.