“Neruppu Da” is not only a song title from now : It is a film title also

Chennai, July 8 : Hit number “Neruppu Da” (fire blazing fiercely) from Rajinikanth’s Tamil action-drama “Kabali”, which has clocked over nine million views on Youtube, is now the title of a Vikram-Prabhu starrer upcoming Tamil project to be directed by debutant B. Ashok Kumar.

According to the makers, there’s a valid reason behind the choice of the title.

“The film has a different take on the fire service, and it features Vikram Prabhu as a fireman as well as a hardcore Rajinikanth fan. After much deliberation, we felt there can’t be a better title than ‘Neruppu Da’,” Ashok told IANS.

“Kabali” producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu’s permission was sought to use the title.

Produced under the banner of Vikram Prabhu’s First Artist, “Neruppu Da” also stars Nikki Galrani.

Regular shooting of the project will commence from August.