Netaji to take call on Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Nov 03: Retorting to the reports of stitching a Bihar style grand alliance with the Congress Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the final call in this regard will be taken by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh, during his ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’ told ANI, “Netaji will decide about any alliance or any kind of ‘mahagatbandhan’.”

In the past, Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi have often praised each other on different occasions.

According to reports, the Congress is said to agree to play the second fiddle to the ruling Samajwadi Party in the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh if Akhilesh is declared the face of the proposed grand alliance to take on both rivals the BJP and the BSP.