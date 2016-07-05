Netflix introduces a series based on Vikram Chandra’s ‘Sacred Games’

Los Angeles, July 05: The American video streaming website Netflix is coming up with a series on Novelist Vikram Chandra’s ‘Sacred Games’. Sacred Games is based on a best-selling novel by Vikram Chandra and will be a bilingual series in Hindi and English.

Sacred Games delves into the city’s intricate web of organised crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance. The drama series will be co-produced with Phantom Films, whose founders include director Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane and producer Madhu Mantena.

“It’s early days in India and there’s still much to learn and discover so that we can keep making the Netflix experience better. We are pleased with how consumers in India are discovering Netflix. They like the fact that we are a flat-fee unlimited viewing commercial-free experience, can cancel any time without commitments,” Jessica Lee, head of communications for Asia, Netflix, told IANS in an e-mail interview.

As reported in Firstpost Chandra says: “Over the last few years, I’ve watched with great excitement and pleasure as Netflix has transformed narrative television with its ground-breaking, genre-bending shows. “I’m confident that all the colour and vitality and music of the fictional world I’ve lived with for so long will come fully alive on the large-scale canvas provided by Netflix. I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and Phantom Films.”

“Sacred Games reinforces our commitment to bring the authenticity of local stories to Netflix members across 190 countries worldwide,” said Netflix vp international original series Erik Barmack. “I’m confident that all the color and vitality and music of the fictional world I’ve lived with for so long will come fully alive on the large-scale canvas provided by Netflix,” added Chandra.

Netflix has nearly 34 million international subscribers against 47 million in the US and now it has 81 million customers across 190 countries.